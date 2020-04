The Green Bay Packers have included Michigan State wideout Darrell Stewart among their 15 undrafted free-agent signings.

The Packers didn't select any wide receivers in one of the bigger surprises of last week's NFL draft. Davante Adams is the only Packer who had as many as 50 catches or 500 yards receiving last season.

Stewart caught at least 48 passes each of the past three seasons and finished his college career with 150 receptions.