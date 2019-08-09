Packers beat Texans 28-26 in preseason opener

The Packers beat the Texans 28-26 in their preseason opener and the start of the Matt LaFleur era.

After forcing only 15 turnovers all of last season, Green Bay took the ball away 4 times on Thursday night, contributing to the win.

Mike Pettine’s defense had 2 interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Special teams contributed to the cause with a muffed punt recovered for a touchdown by Equanimeous St. Brown. That came after punter J.K. Scott had more than 5 seconds of hang time on the punt.

Aaron Rodgers and numerous starters sat out the exhibition opener.

In Rodgers’ stead, the backup battle was in full effect with both Deshone Kizer and Tim Boyle acquitting themselves well.

Kizer threw for a touchdown to undrafted rookie Darius Shepherd just before the half.

Boyle had touchdown tosses to J’Mon Moore (who made amends for earlier drops) and Allen Lazard in the 2nd half.

Preseason game #2 comes at Baltimore next Thursday night.

