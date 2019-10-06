Packers defeat Cowboys 34-24

The Green Bay Packers defeat the Dallas Cowboys in a game Sunday evening.

Aaron Jones ran for four touchdowns as the Packers improved to 4 and 1 with a 34-24 victory.

1ST QUARTER:

-Jaire Alexander get his first pick of the season off Dak Prescott.

-Aaron Jones capatilizes on the takeaway with an 18-yard touchdown run making it 7-0

-Za'Darius & Preston Smith with a big sack on 3rd down to put Dallas out of field goal range

-Aaron Jones scores his 2nd touchdown of the quarter bringing it to 14-0

2ND QUARTER:

-Chandon Sullivan with the 2nd interception against Dak

-Preston Smith get his first full sack of the game against Dak to push it to 4th down

-Mason Crosby hits a chip shot 20-yard field goal to bring it 17-0

3RD QUARTER:

-Aaron Jones swings it to the left 6-yards for his THIRD touchdown of the game making it 24-0

-Za'Darius brings Dak down AGAIN bringing his total to 2.5 sacks for the game

-Aaron Jones get his FOURTH score of the game up the middle to put the Pack up 31-3

4TH QUARTER:

-Kevin King with a big THIRD pick from Dak Prescott

-Mason Crosby nails his second field goal of the game from 38-yards putting the Packers up 34-17

After a dominating first half, the Cowboys made it a game in the second half, but Aaron Rodgers remains undefeated in AT&T Stadium with a 34-24 victory.

-----

The Packers (3-1) are looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss to the Eagles by taking on one of their last opponents division rivals in the Dallas Cowboys (3-1).

Green Bay leads the all time regular-season series 15-13 and have seven of the last eight contests.

BROADCAST:

The game is this week's "Game of the Week" on Fox and will be televised at 3:25pm. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be the duo calling the game with sideline reports from Erin Andrews.

You can hear the on Milwaukee's WTMJ (620 AM) with the dynamic duo of Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren with their sideline reporter being former Packers fullback John Kuhn.

INJURIES:

WR Davante Adams (Toe)

CB Tony Brown (Hamstring)

RB Jamaal Williams (Concussion)