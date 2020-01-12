Packers fans attend pep-rally ahead of divisional playoff game Sunday

With less than 24 hours to go until kickoff at Lambeau Field for the divisional playoff game between the Packers and the Seahawks, Packers fans already have their game faces on Saturday.

‘Packers Everywhere’ hosted a pep-rally Saturday night at the Turn in Titletown.

"It's so cool because since we live in Arizona there's not many Packers fans, so being around people who are actually from around Green Bay and know a lot more it's a lot of fun. It's a good experience,” said Kaula Brusseau, Packers fan.

“It's incredible, this is my first time ever here, I grew up being a Packers fan with my Dad, and it's amazing. I can't experience anything better than this,” said Mark Hoffman, a Packers fan.

"I said we got to go, we got to go. We're in the playoffs again we're going no matter what,” Greg Hoffman, a Packers fan in North California.

Former Packers players, who attended the event, weren't surprised by fans' enthusiasm.

“Best fans ever. Best fans ever by far that I've experienced. Win, lose or draw. Rain, sleet or snow they're going to show up,” said Al Harris, Former Packers player.

"Football our here and the fans out here, it's just different. It's special. I mean, it's a family,” said James Jones, former Packers player.

Both the former players and fans are glad to see their team back in the playoffs and playing with home field advantage.

"It's good to be back. I mean, everyone was writing them off saying that Aaron was done, the Packers was done, they need to rebuild and now they 13 and 3, got a home game, and got a chance to do some damage in the playoffs. I'm excited to see them go to work tomorrow,” said Jones.

“Lambeau Field means so much to us winning, so it means a lot. Because if we weren't at home, I think it would be way tougher than it was going to be,” said Brusseau.

If the Packers beat the Seahawks Sunday night, they will play the San Francisco 49ers in California.

