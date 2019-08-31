Packers fans experience Lambeau Field in Madison

Less than a week before kickoff, the Green Bay Packers brought a part of Lambeau Field to Madison.

A traveling exhibit, Lambeau Field Live celebrated its 100th season throughout Wisconsin. Its last stop was on Capitol Square at the Taste of Madison.

Fans could experience game day through virtual reality, a photo zone with players and a Q-and-A session with former linebacker Dave Robinson.

Robinson gave an insider’s look at what players feel moments before a game.

"You've got to prove to the world, to your teammates, the coaches, the families, the fans, and most of all the guy across the line. You have to prove to him that you're here to win."

The meet-and-greet with Robinson, as well as other Lambeau Field Live exhibits, is scheduled to continue Sunday,

