Packers fans get chance to win free tickets to Packers-Bears game Dec. 15

The Green Bay Packers are offering fans the chance to win tickets to the Dec. 15 Packers-Bears game.

All fans have to do is submit their photos and vote for their favorites in the eighth annual Packers Fan Choice Awards.

The nomination period is open now until Oct. 16.

Fans can enter photos either for themselves or a fellow fan in six different award categories:

• Proudest Packers Kid

• Coolest Packers Selfie

• Cutest Packers Pet

• Greatest Packers Vacation Photo

• Best Packers Party

• Best Packers Pose

After the nomination period closes on Oct. 16, finalists for each category will be selected and announced Oct. 24.

Fans can vote for their favorites from Oct. 24 through Nov. 14, and an additional pair of tickets to the game will be awarded to a randomly selected voter.

The winners will be announced on Nov. 19. The winner of each category will receive a pair of tickets to the Dec. 15 Packers-Bears game.

