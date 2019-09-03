Packers fight song fires up fans for nearly 9 decades

It's a song many fans of the green and gold did not know existed.

In 1931, "Go! You Packers Go!" first played at Lambeau Field and was written by Eric Karll. It was performed by The Lumberjack Band.

It is considered one of the oldest pro football fight songs. "Hail to the Redskins" was written in 1938, and "Bear Down, Chicago Bears" was composed in 1941.

The Packers fight song originally had the lyrics, "Fight on, you Blue and Gold to glory." Those were the team colors until 1949.

The song was recorded several times over the years. In 2011, Madison-based band Garbage updated the fight song.The new song goes, “The brats, the beer, I can smell it all from here,” and “Go Pack Go!” is repeated throughout. You can hear the Garbage-version by clicking here.

Packers Fight Song Lyrics



Hail, Hail, the gang's all here to yell for you, and keep you going in your winning ways.

Hail, Hail, the gang's all here to tell you, too, that win or lose, we'll always sing your praises.

Go, You Packers, Go and get 'em.

Go, You fighting fools upset 'em.

Smash their line with all your might.

A touchdown, Packers, Fight! Fight! Fight!

Fight on, you Green and Gold to glory, win the game, the same old story.

Fight, you Packers, fight, and bring the bacon home to old Green Bay.

The NFL season kicks off Thursday, Sept. 5, with the Green Bay Packers playing the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. It is the league's oldest rivalry. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. on NBC. The game will air locally on WMTV NBC15.