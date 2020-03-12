Packers get cap relief by releasing tight end Jimmy Graham

The Green Bay Packers have released tight end Jimmy Graham after the 33-year-old veteran spent two seasons with the franchise.

The move creates about $8 million in cap space for the Packers. Graham caught 38 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns last season. He had 55 receptions for 636 yards and two scores in 2018.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection previously played with New Orleans (2010-14) and Seattle (2015-17). Graham has 649 catches for 7,883 yards and 74 touchdowns in 153 career games with 111 starts.

