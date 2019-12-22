Packers in driver's seat for NFC's #1 seed

Today Packer fans said something they thought they never would, "Thank you, Brett Hundley".

Not for what the Arizona Cardinal backup quarterback did, who had a 3-6 record in Green Bay and career 24.7 QBR in his two seasons with the Packers, but what Hundley didn't do; lose a game to the Seattle Seahawks.

Taking over for an injured Kyler Murray, Hundley and the Cardinals held on for a 27-13 win over Seattle, dropping a serious NFC contender's record to 11-4.

So what does Green Bay need to do now? Simple, win out.

Entering a Monday night game at Minnesota with an 11-3 record and then wrapping up the season in Detroit, the Packers can finish 13-3 and with the chance of being the NFC's #1 seed.

With the Cardinals defeating the Seahawks, that opens the possibility of Green Bay earning the #1 seed in the NFC



The Packers have to:

- Win-out to finish 13-3

- Seattle defeats San Francisco next week for both teams to finish 12-4 — George Balekji NBC15 (@GeorgeBalekji) December 23, 2019

Just as Packer fans were rooting against Seattle today, they will need to cheer for the Seahawks next Sunday night.

If Seattle defeats San Francisco in week 17, then both teams finish with a 12-4 record. If the 49ers pull off the win, and finish with a 13-3 record then they own the head-to-head tiebreaker over Green Bay.

Even with the New Orleans Saints defeating Tennessee today to set them up for a 13-3 finish as well, Green Bay owns the conference games tiebreaker over the Saints.

So winning their remaining two games guarantees the Packers the #2 seed, at worst.

Still, this all comes back to Monday night. The Packers have to take care of their own fate, defeat the Vikings in U.S. Bank Stadium, which has never happened since it opened three years ago as Aaron Rodgers is yet to win a game in the Vikings' new digs.

When asked about the oddity of Rodgers dealing with a stadium he is yet to win in, his response was simple, "It means we're due."

If Green Bay drops one of their final two games this season and finish with the same record as Seattle, then the Seahawks have the common games tiebreaker over the Packers.

If the Packers take care of their business the next two weeks, then you can watch the 49ers and Seahawks play in the final Sunday Night Football game of the regular season on December 29th only on NBC15.