Packers new linebacker helping Green Bay community before stepping on the field

Just days after Christian Kirksey signed with the Green Bay Packers, the team's newest linebacker, is already leaving his mark on the community.

Christian Kirksey, who spent the past six seasons with the Cleveland Browns, hasn't even played a down in Green Bay yet, but that's not stopping him from helping his new community. The linebacker, who signed with the Packers back on St. Patrick's, Day recently made a food donation to Paul's Pantry in Green Bay.

According to Kirksey, "Especially during this time, with the quarantine, and going into a new destination for myself, I want to get acclimated with the city, get involved in the community. I love just helping out where I can help out at."

With the help of his PR team, Kirksey purchased a hundred jars of peanut butter, a hundred cans of tuna, and a pallet of water for the food pantry to hand out.

"I thought the fact that this guy been in town for a couple of weeks and he's reaching out to non-profits, that's just fantastic," says Craig Robbins, executive director at the pantry.

Paul's Pantry says it's serving 130 households a day, five days a week, so a donation like Kirksey's is making a difference. And that's exactly what he was hoping it would do.

Kirksey adds, "Just to see that I'm making an impact and I haven't even touche the field and I'm making on bettering people's lives, helping people's lives that's so important to me so it's definitely good to see that I can be impactful already."

This donation isn't the only good Kirksey says he plans to do as he hopes to get even more involved in the community and on the field.

