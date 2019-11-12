Packers next game moved to Sunday Night Football on NBC15

The showdown between first-place Green Bay Packers and first-place San Francisco 49ers is definitely a primetime matchup - and now it is.

On Tuesday, the team announced the NFL has moved the game from its original late afternoon start time and onto Sunday Night Football. That means you'll be able to watch it right here on NBC15!

Game time from Levi's Stadium, in San Francisco, is now slated for 7:20 p.m.

Fortunately, the Packers have an extra week to prepare for their trip out west. The 'Niners, meanwhile, will play host to Arizona.