Packers officially no. 2 seed, dates/times set for divisional playoffs

The Green Bay Packers are officially the number two seed in the NFC.

The San Francisco 49ers won the NFC West and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 26-21 victory over the Seattle Seahawks when Jacob Hollister was stopped on fourth-and-goal just inches short of the end zone.

San Francisco claimed its first division title since 2012 and wrapped up home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. San Francisco will have a first-round bye, while Seattle will play Philadelphia to open the playoffs.

The Packers win on Sunday came from a Mason Crosby 33-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Green Bay to a 23-20 win over the Detroit Lions to earn a first-round bye. The Packers fell behind by two touchdowns in the second quarter.

They did not lead until Crosby made his second game-winning kick against Detroit this season. Green Bay won despite Aaron Rodgers going 27 of 55 for 323 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

The Green Bay Packers will have a first-round bye and then will host the highest seed in the NFC Divisional Round at Lambeau Field.





NFL WILD CARD PLAYOFFS

Saturday, January 4

AFC: Buffalo at Houston at 3:35 PM CT (ESPN/ABC)

AFC: Tennessee at New England at 7:15 PM CT (CBS)

Sunday, January 5

NFC: Minnesota at New Orleans at 12:05 PM CT (FOX)

NFC: Seattle at Philadelphia at 3:40 PM CT (NBC)





NFL DIVISIONAL PLAYOFFS

Saturday, January 11

NFC: Philadelphia/Seattle/Minnesota at San Francisco at 3:35 PM CT (NBC)

AFC: Houston/Buffalo/Tennessee at Baltimore at 7:15 PM CT(CBS)

Sunday, January 12

AFC: New England/Houston/Buffalo at Kansas City at 2:05 PM CT (CBS)

NFC: New Orleans/Philadelphia/Seattle at Green Bay at 5:40 PM CT (FOX)

In the Divisional Playoffs, the division champion with the best record in each conference will host the lowest-seeded Wild Card survivor. Once teams are seeded for the playoffs, positions do not change:





NFC

1. San Francisco (13-3)

2. Green Bay (13-3)

3. New Orleans (13-3)

4. Philadelphia (9-7)

5. Seattle (11-5)

6. Minnesota (10-6)





AFC

1. Baltimore (14-2)

2. Kansas City (12-4)

3.New England (12-4)

4. Houston (10-6)

5. Buffalo (10-6)

6. Tennessee (9-7)



The AFC (CBS, 3:05 PM ET) and NFC (FOX, 6:40 PM ET) Championship Games will be played on Sunday, January 19.

The 2020 Pro Bowl (ESPN, with simulcast on ABC, 3:00 PM ET) will be played on Sunday, January 26, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, and Super Bowl LIV will take place on Sunday, February 2 (FOX, 6:30 PM ET), at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.