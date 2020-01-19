Packers one win away from Super Bowl

The Green Bay Packers (14-3) hope to continue on their Road to Miami with a win over the San Francisco 49ers (14-3) in the NFC Championship Game.

This is the second time the Packers and 49ers have faced each other in the NFC Championship. In 1997, the Packers defeated the 49ers 23-10.

The winner will face the Kansas City Chiefs. If the Packers win, we'll get a rematch of Super Bowl I.

1ST QUARTER

The Packers win the coin toss and defer. 49ers ready for the first drive. Za'Darius Smith stops Tevin Coleman on 3rd and 1. The Packers defense holds the 49ers to a three-and-out.

The Packers fail to convert on a 3rd and 3 and punt.

The 49ers strike first with a 36-yard Raheem Mostert touchdown on 3rd and 8. 49ers - 7 Packers - 0.

The Packers again find themselves on 3rd down and Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Nick Bosa.

Kyler Fackrell picks up the sack of Jimmy Garoppolo. The quarter ends.

2ND QUARTER

Robbie Gould hits a 54-yard field goal. 49ers - 10 Packers - 0.

The Packers fumble on 3rd down and recover. That sets up 4th down and Packers punt. JK Scott's punt only goes 20 yards.

49ers RB Tevin Coleman has suffered an elbow injury and is carted off the field.

On the next play, the 49ers score a touchdown. 49ers - 17 Packers - 0.

INACTIVES

PACKERS

11 WR Ryan Grant

22 RB Dexter Williams

24 S Raven Greene

29 CB Ka'dar Hollman

45 FB Danny Vitale

70 T/G Alex Light

79 T John Leglue

49ERS

3 QB C.J. Beathard

30 RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

35 CB Dontae Johnson

43 TE Daniel Helm

51 LB Azeez Al-Shaair

81 WR Jordan Matthews

90 DL Kevin Givens

