Packers players give the gift of time, visiting hospital patients and staff

A local hospital got a green and gold surprise for the holidays.

Green Bay Packers players, Aaron Jones, Corey Linsley, Lucas Patrick and Danny Vitale visited patients and staff at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay Tuesday.

Running back, Aaron Jones, says he likes giving back his time to people who support the team.

"It helps you not take things for granted, to put things into perspective. You could be in a lot worse situation, so God’s blessed me to be able to play football and this is my way of giving back, a small token of my appreciation," Jones said.

Fullback Danny Vitale says it was amazing to see first-hand the impact the Packers have on the community.

"When we were just in inpatient it was pretty cool, you know people come in basically to tears just seeing us, which to me is a complete eye-opening how much people love our team, love our guys and to see the impact that we have on people’s lives is just pretty incredible to me, something that I wasn’t really expecting today, so it was pretty cool," Vitale said.

Vitale adds something he and a lot of his Packers teammates take a lot of pride in, is getting out into the community and giving back.