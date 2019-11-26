Packers playoff tickets go on sale Thursday, December 5th

There are still five more games to go the regular season, but Green Bay Packers fans are already looking forward to the playoffs - and the team wants to make sure Lambeau Field is packed if there's a home game!

On Tuesday, the Packers announced tickets for a potential wild-card or first-round playoff home game would go on sale next week. A maximum of eight tickets will be available to each account holder and the prices will range from $120 to $168, depending on where the seats are.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, December 5, at 10 a.m. and fans will only be able to buy them online, the organization said. They will not be taking phone orders.

If the Packers don't play one or both of the games, they will refund the cost of the tickets. The team explained that one of the advantages of online sales is it will make refunds easier and more efficient to process.

The NFL has slated wild-card games for January 4 and January 5, and the divisional round games will be the following weekend.

If the Packers get past those rounds, sales of tickets for the NFC Championship will go on sale at a later date.