Packers reportedly fire wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted

The Green Bay Packers have reportedly fired their wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky broke the news Thursday evening on Twitter.

Whitted had been with the team for exactly one year, having been hired on January 30, 2019. He had previously served in the same position for the Colorado Rams for six seasons.

Demovsky noted the Packers have had trouble finding a number two receiver, however he added they haven't used one of their higher draft picks to find one recently either.