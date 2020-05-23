Packers' run defense eager for redemption after playoff loss

Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine believes his team's run defense is much better than the way it played in its most recent game.

The Associated Press reports that Pettine expects the team to prove that this fall. The Packers haven't made many offseason changes to a defense that got run over by the San Francisco 49ers in last year's NFC championship game.

The only draft picks Green Bay used on defense were for Minnesota linebacker Jamal Martin in the fifth round and TCU safety Vernon Scott and Miami defensive end Jonathan Garvin in the seventh round.