Packers seeking nominations for High School Coach of the Week

The Green Bay Packers High School Coach of the Week Program, presented is now underway and the team is currently accepting nominations from high schools across the state.

The program recognizes one outstanding Wisconsin high school coach on a weekly basis during the 2019 high school football season.

Each honoree will be awarded several items and privileges,

including a $2,000 donation to the school's football program from the Green Bay Packers, Jack Link’s Protein Snacks and the NFL.

In addition to the donation, the winning coach will receive recognition on Packers.com, WisSports.net and Wifca.org, and will be mentioned in the Packers Gameday program.

At the end of the season, one coach is named the WFCA/Green Bay Packers High School Football Coach of the Year, selected by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, and is given a $4,000

donation for his or her football program.

The coach of the year will also be recognized at Lambeau Field during the Packers-Bears game on Dec. 15.

“We’re proud to recognize the hard work of high school football coaches with the Packers Coach of the Week program,” said Packers football outreach specialist Ryan Fencl. “As educators, mentors and

leaders, both on and off the field, they serve as positive examples for young people in the community and give them the opportunity to learn and grow.”

Nominations can be submitted by 10 a.m. every Monday to Ryan Fencl, Packers football outreach specialist, at coachoftheweek@packers.com.

All nominations should include the nominee's name, address, school, phone number and reason he/she is deserving of the award.