Report: Packers sign LB Christian Kirksey

The Green Bay Packers have signed former Cleveland Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey to a two-year deal for $16 million. That’s according to Mike Garafolo with the NFL Network.

The 27-year-old Kirksey was selected by the Browns in the third round of the 2014 draft. He attended college at the University of Iowa.

According to NFL.com, Kirksey played in two games in 2019 before being placed in injured reserve. In his six year pro career, Kirksey has 11.5 sacks, 304 tackles, and two interceptions.

According to Garafolo, Kirksey is reunited with Mike Pettine on the Packers. Pettine was the Browns coach when Kirksey was drafted in 2014. Pettine is now the defensive coordinator for the Packers.

