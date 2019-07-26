Packers sign former Badger Olive Sagapolu

Former Badger Olive Sagapolu was signed with the Green Bay Packers as part of several transactions Friday.

According to the Green Bay Packers website, Sagapolu is a 6-foot-2, 331-pound rookie out of the University of Wisconsin.

He played four seasons with the Badgers, playing in 44 games. He had 26 starts and registered 61 tackles (31 solo), 10 tackles for a loss, six sacks, an interception, a pass defensed and a fumble recovery.

As a senior, Sagapolu went 42-12, including a 27-8 record in Big Ten play. He recorded 4-0 in bowl games.

He will wear No. 67 for the Packers.