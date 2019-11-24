Packers still searching for California love

What had been one of the most anticipated prime time NFL games this season for weeks, proved to be another short coming for Green Bay in California as the Packers fell to San Francisco 37-8.

Handed a loss by San Francisco, tonight echoed the same as the Packers poor showing in a 26-11 loss to the Chargers on November 3rd.

With a 23-0 lead at halftime, San Francisco outgained the Packers 196 yards of offense to 60, as Rodgers finished the game with just 104 passing yards, one touchdown and one turnover before being pulled with the game well out of hand.

While Green Bay's offense struggled, San Francisco had the big plays, first forcing a Rodgers fumble on the game's opening drive leading to a Tevin Coleman 2-yard rushing touchdown. A 42-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to Deebo Samuel made it a 20-0 lead.

Then after Green Bay finally got on the board as Aaron Rodgers found Davante Adams for his first receiving touchdown of the season, Garoppolo connected with a wide open George Kittle for a 61-yard score to make it 30-8.

A Raheem Mostert 15-yard touchdown run produced the final score, 37-8 as Green Bay was handed their third loss of the year.

The Packers remain on the road next Sunday as they head to the east coast to face the New York Giants on December 1st.

