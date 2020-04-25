Packers use sixth round to go all-in on offensive line

The Green Bay Packers added depth to their offensive line by selecting offensive guard, Jon Runyan Jr. of Michigan, center Jake Hanson from Oregon and Simon Stepaniak who played offensive tackle at Indiana.

Runyan was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by coaches in both 2018 and 2019.

His father, Jon Sr. played for Michigan was well and went one to become a Pro Bowler and All-Pro offensive lineman in the NFL.

Hanson started 49 games at center for the Ducks over for seasons and was named second-team All-Pac-12 his senior season.

Jake Hanson has 3400+ snaps under his belt at Oregon...



Has only allowed 2 sacks & 4 QB Hits in his career — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) April 25, 2020

Simon Stepaniak was a captain for Indiana his senior season where started 10 games at right guard and one at left guard.

A Hamilton, Ohio native, Stepaniak was name third-team All-Big Ten by the media in 2019.