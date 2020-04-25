Packers draft Kamal Martin in fifth round

With their first pick on the third day of the NFL draft, the Packers attacked their middle linebacker need by selecting Kamal Martin out of Minnesota.

Here's @TheAthletic draft guru @dpbrugler on Kamal Martin: "Overall, Martin checks boxes with his length and play strength, but his average speed is exposed due to his underdeveloped anticipation and read/react skills, projecting as a special teamer and developmental backup." — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) April 25, 2020

Martin had 177 tackles, 3.5 sacks and four interceptions during his career for the Gophers.