Packers draft Kamal Martin in fifth round

Northwestern wide receiver Trey Pugh (80) misses a pass in the endzone against Minnesota's linebacker Kamal Martin during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Updated: Sat 2:46 PM, Apr 25, 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- With their first pick on the third day of the NFL draft, the Packers attacked their middle linebacker need by selecting Kamal Martin out of Minnesota.

Martin had 177 tackles, 3.5 sacks and four interceptions during his career for the Gophers.

 