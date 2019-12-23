Packers take back division crown with 23-10 win over Minnesota

The Green Bay Packers gave Minnesota three extra possession in the first half, which results in 10 points and one point Vikings lead at halftime.

Since then, the Packers offense cleaned up, and exploded for a 23-10 victory over Minnesota, clinching Green Bay its first NFC North title since 2016.

Aaron with the last name Jones was the one to sink the Vikings' ship this time around, rushing for 150 yards and two touchdowns, out-gaining the Vikings offense and their meager 139 total yards on his own.

This is what you call owning the line of scrimmage. Aaron Jones knifes his way through the Vikings defense and the Packers now have a 23-10 thanks to Jones' NFL leading 19th touchdown of the season. pic.twitter.com/k410fmCfpm — George Balekji NBC15 (@GeorgeBalekji) December 24, 2019

Defensively Za'Darius Smith showed why he should be a first-team Pro Bowler totaling 7 tackles, with 3.5 sacks and five tackles for a loss.

Despite his first half interception, Rodgers' lone turnover of the game, he finished with 216 passing yards, finding Davante Adams 13 times for 116 yards.

Kirk Cousins was held 122 passing yard,s one touchdown and one interception.

The win sets Green Bay up to clinch at least the No. 2 seed in the NFC if they defeat Detroit next Sunday.

If Green Bay finishes 13-3 and Seattle defeats San Francisco, then the Packers will have the No. 1 seed and homefield throughout the NFL playoffs.