Packers take on Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field

The Green Bay Packers (7-2) are looking to bounce back after last Sunday's tough loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Packers are back at home for the Week 10 match up with the Carolina Panthers (5-3).

The Packers are 9-6 against the Panthers in the all-time series. The Packers have scored 30-plus points in five of six home games against the Panthers.

The Panthers are without cornerback James Bradberry who is out with a groin injury.

1st Quarter

After coin toss, Green Bay Packers defer and Panthers return the kickoff.

Kevin King makes a big tackle and prevents Panthers from converting on third down. Panthers punt.

Packers RB Aaron Jones picks up nine yards on first carry of game.

Packers' TE Jimmy Graham called for false start penalty on second play of game. Aaron Rodgers connects with Allen Lazard to convert on third down but the pass is ruled incomplete. Packers punt.

Panthers hit 38-yard completion deep into Green Bay territory. Panthers put first points on the board with Kyle Allen-to-Curtis Samuel touchdown. Panthers - 7 Packers - 0.

The Packers pick up 20 yards on a pass interference penalty against the Panthers.

Rodgers hits Kumerow, Lazard and Adams to move into the red zone. Aaron Jones runs it in for a touchdown. It's his first rushing touchdown in five games. Packers - 7 Panthers - 7.

QB Kyle Allen escapes at least two would-be sacks and Panthers travel back into Packers territory.

The Packers contain Christian McCaffrey for 41 all-purpose yards in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

Panthers start the second quarter with a 50-yard field goal. Panthers - 10 Packers - 7.

Rodgers connects with Allen Lazard to convert on 3rd down, but referees call pass interference on Lazard. It's a repeat third down and Packers fail on second chance to convert.

"Bad call on the OPI against Lazard but was LaFleur going to win a challenge? Probably not," says ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky.

Packers punt. JK Scott's punt is short.

Panthers QB Kyle Allen fumbles and Packer Montravius Adams recovers.

"Montravius Adams in the right place at the right time to recover the Kyle Allen fumble. The Packers are 6-0 this season when recording a takeaway (and 1-2 without one)," says ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky.

Aaron Rodgers connects with Davante Adams for a 37-yard completion.

Packers RB Aaron Jones picks up his second rushing touchdown of the game. Packers - 14 Panthers - 10. Jones ties Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey for most touchdowns in the league. Each RB has 13.

The Packers defense steps up big--Preston Smith sacks Kyle Allen to prevent a field goal attempt.

Packers kick returner Tremon Smith is being evaluated for a concussion.

The Packers get a second chance after the Panthers are called for roughing the passer in the end zone. Rodgers makes good by connecting with Jimmy Graham for a 48-yard completion.

Packers LB Ty Summers is being evaluated for a concussion.

Rodgers connects with Graham for a seven-yard touchdown, but the refs reverse the call.

With two seconds left in the half, the Packers put the offense on the field to go for a touchdown. The Panthers defense stops it. Packers - 14 Panthers - 10.

"Matt LaFleur's big gamble to end the first half doesn't work. Jamaal Williams stuffed on first-and-goal from the 1 yard with 2 seconds left. Packers 14-10 instead of 17-10 after a would-be chip shot FG. They do get the ball to start the second half," says ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

3rd Quarter

The Packers start the half with the ball. Aaron Rodgers is sacked for a loss of seven on the first play.

A hands-to-the-face penalty pushes Packers back. On 2nd and 26, Rodgers connects with Davante Adams for a 38-yard completion.

Aaron Jones runs for 28-yards--his longest of the season.

Rodgers connects with Jake Kumerow on next play.

Aaron Jones runs it in for his third touchdown of the game. He takes the NFL touchdown lead with 14. Packers - 21 Panthers - 10.

The Panthers drive it down into Packers territory. Kyle Allen is intercepted in the end zone by Tramon Williams.

In this drive, Packers RB Jamaal Williams has picked up 41 yards on three carries.

Rodgers hits Adams again.

"#Packers WR Davante Adams is now over 100 yards receiving today vs. the Panthers. First time since Week 4," says Action 2 Sports producer Matt Hietpas.

Aaron Rodgers is sacked and Mason Crosby misses a field goal. A penalty on the Panthers gives him a second chance at 47 yards. Crosby hits the field goal. Packers - 24 Panthers - 10.

4th Quarter

The Panthers take their next drive into the end zone. Christian McCaffrey matches Aaron Jones with 14 touchdowns on the season. The Panthers go for 2, but are unable to convert. Packers - 24 Panthers - 16.

The Packers are unable to score on their next drive. JK Scott punts.

Packers defense stops the Panthers from another scoring drive. Kenny Clark sacks Kyle Allen to end the drive. Panthers punt.

Packers Inactives

* 11 WR Ryan Grant

* 22 RB Dexter Williams

* 29 CB Ka'dar Hollman

* 37 CB Josh Jackson

* 61 G Cole Madison

* 67 G/T Adam Pankey

* 85 TE Robert Tonyan

