Packers to establish $1.5 million COVID-19 Community Relief Funds

The Green Bay Packers are creating COVID-19 Community Relief Funds to assist efforts in Brown County and the Milwaukee area.

The organization announced the funds on Monday. Those funds will total $1.5 million through Packers Give Back.

One million will be directed to Brown County. It is being established through the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation. Packers Give Back is also planning to give $500,000 to support initiatives in the Milwaukee area.

“"We are facing an unprecedented challenge in our communities," said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. "We know our nonprofit support agencies will be performing their usual excellent work, but they'll need additional resources as various needs and gaps in coverage develop in the coming weeks and months. The Packers are committed to supporting them now and into the future as we all work together to weather this difficult time.”

The Packers will consult with the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation as well as community partners in Milwaukee to review and evaluate the needs in each area to determine where the funds will be directed.