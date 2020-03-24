Packers to reportedly sign WR Devin Funchess

The Packers are expected to sign free agent wide receivers, Devin Funchess per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The #Packers are expected to sign WR Devin Funchess, per sources. A big body on the perimeter for Aaron Rodgers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 24, 2020

Funchess spent the 2019 season on the sidelines for the Indianapolis Colts after breaking his collarbone during their week 1 loss to the Chargers and was never healthy enough to return the rest of the season.

Before his one-year stint in Indy, Funchess was one of the Carolina Panthers top targets.

The Michigan Wolverines product hauled in 161 receptions for 2,233 yards and 21 touchdowns during his four years in Carolina.

Funchess' career-highs all came in 2017 when he totaled 63 receptions for 840 yards and eight touchdowns.

The 6'4" 225 lb receiver brings a combo of experience, talent and size to a Packers roster that is lead by Davante Adams. Outside of the three-time Pro Bowl receiver Green Bay's next two leading receivers are

running backs.

Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams combined for 88 catches last season, then Jimmy Graham followed with 38 of his own. Graham of course has joined the Bears this past offseason through free agency.

Funchess is a former 2015 second round draft pick out of the University of Michigan and is a Farmington Hills, Michigan native.