It began in 1921, and on September 5, 2019, the NFL's biggest rivalry will go head-to-head to kick off the season.

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears will kickoff the 100th season of the NFL. The teams have collided on the field nearly 200 times.

The Bears will host the Packers in an NFC North showdown at 7:20 p.m. CST on Sept. 5 on NBC15.

Green Bay leads the all-time series -- which began with Chicago's 20-0 shutout on Nov. 27, 1921 -- by a slim 97-95-6 margin.