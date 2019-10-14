Packers vs. Lions on Monday Night Football

The Green Bay Packers will play division rival Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football to wrap up the action in week 6 of the NFL. The Packers are 4-1 and the Lions are 2-1-1 on the season.

According to the Packers, this is the 179th meeting between the two teams. The Packers lead the all-time series with 100 wins, 72 loses, and 7 ties.

Also according to the team, The Packers are 25-3 against the Lions in the state of Wisconsin in 1992.

Green Bay will still be without wide receiver Davante Adams. He's battling a toe injury. The team will welcome back running Jamal Williams and Corey Linsley to the offense.

Kick-off is at 7:15 p.m on ESPN.