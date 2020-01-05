Packers will host Seattle in divisional round

After the Seahawks 17-9 victory over the Eagles, they now advance to face the Packers in Green Bay next Sunday in the NFC divisional round.

It will be the first time Green Bay has faced Seattle since a 27-24 loss on November 15th, 2018.

Sunday will also be the first postseason meeting between the two franchises since the Seahawks defeated the Packers 28-22 in overtime in the 2015 NFC Championship game.

Kickoff between Green Bay and Seattle is currently scheduled for Sunday, January 12th at 5:40 CT. The game will be televised on FOX.