Paid in full: Foundation pays off mortgage for family of fallen Appleton firefighter

A 9/11 memorial foundation says the home mortgage for the family of fallen Appleton Firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard has been paid in full.

Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers CEO and Chairman Frank Siller made the announcement Tuesday morning.

The foundation also paid mortgages for the families of five other fallen public safety employees.

Mitchell Lundgaard was killed May 15 during a shooting at Valley Transit Center in Appleton. He was survived by his wife Lindsey, and sons Evan, Logan, and Ryan.

"Tunnel to Towers taking over my mortgage is amazing. It allows me to focus on my children and grieving the loss of my husband. It is truly amazing," said Lindsey Lundgaard.

Tunnel to Towers was established in the memory of a New York firefighter who died in the Sept. 11 terror attacks. The foundation learned about Lundgaard's death and decided to take action to help the young family.

The organization recently brought a 9/11 memorial exhibit to Celebrate Waupun. CLICK HERE for the full story.

The foundation says the mortgage effort was made possible by a $2 million donation from radio host Rush Limbaugh.