"Palmer Strong": Lancaster girl battling cancer becomes a "superhero"

Do you believe in superheroes? Megan Wilson certainly knows one--her daughter, Palmer. She's been bravely battling stage 3 childhood cancer and is one of four young superheroes at Saturday morning's Badger Childhood Cancer Network Superhero Run/Walk at KEVA Sports Center in Middleton.

Badger Childhood Cancer Network 2019 Superheroes

In May, NBC15 profiled how those in Grant County, especially at UW-Platteville, where Megan is associate director of athletics, have been pulling together to support Palmer and her family. You can watch or read that story here.

In this interview update on NBC15 News, we find out how Palmer is doing, and more about the BCCN Superhero Run/Walk Saturday. To register or donate click on this link.