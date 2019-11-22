Panel discusses Baraboo photo controversy one year later

Local leaders are shedding light on how the Baraboo community has moved forward about a year after a photo of Baraboo high school students giving what appeared to be a Nazi salute went viral.

On Friday at Madison College Truax Campus, Baraboo city leaders shared their story and how they can serve as an example. Baraboo Mayor Mike Palm reiterated a proclamation made shortly after the photo surfaced.

“The mayor of the city of Baraboo hereby reaffirms the proclamation declaring the city of Baraboo, as Baraboo united against hate,” Palm said.

The founder of the local organization United Against Hate, Masood Akhtar, led the panel that included Palm and the school district administrator, Lori Mueller.

Those on the panel encouraged others to do something before they face something similar to what happened in Baraboo. Akhtar said they have a strong partnership with the school district.

“They have full community engagement into this. This is the first time that Baraboo High School came up with a plan, which is a three-year strategic plan, that includes equity,” he said.

Mueller said while the root cause of the photo was not hate, people within the community were willing to come to the table and address the harm.

