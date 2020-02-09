Panel hears concerns on PFAS, F-35 jets

A local environmental group hosted a panel on Sunday on Madison’s east side.

It was all to bring awareness to PFAS chemicals and the proposed F-35 jets at Truax Field.

The Safe Skies and Clean Water Coalition brought in environmental advocates, a local realtor, alders and more to talk about potential impacts.

“We are waiting for a final environmental impact statement from the air force - there were over six thousand comments submitted during the public comment period for the draft environmental impact statement,” said Rep. Chris Taylor, (D) Madison.

Community members at the panel said they are concerned about pollution and noise.

Area leaders say it is important to hold these panels so that people can stay educated on the topic.

