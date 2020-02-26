Panel to debate how to spend $7.8M election security grant

Wisconsin elections officials plan to debate how to spend a new $7.8 million federal election security grant.

The U.S. Elections Assistance Commission plans to make the money available to the state if the commission can come up with a matching $1.56 million. The Wisconsin Election Commission has identified that money within its budget and plans to discuss at a meeting Thursday how to spend the grant.

Options include sub-grants for local officials, buying technology for locals, upgrade firewalls, protect election-related hardware and establishing data back-up systems. The WEC must submit a spending plan to federal officials by April.