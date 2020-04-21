Parade celebrates 14-year-old Virginia cancer survivor

14-year-old JaKayla Coggins just won the biggest fight of her young life, and friends and family were not about to let a global pandemic get in the way of celebrating.

JaKayla was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in January, but after about four months of chemotherapy and treatment, she rang the bell on Monday at Stony Point Women’s Cancer Center, signifying that she’s cancer-free.

"It was great," JaKayla said. "It was awesome."

"It was a sigh," said JaKayla's mother, Sheena Bowman. "It's done, it's over."

It’s a time to celebrate, but since coronavirus won’t allow anything in-person for the time being, her family got creative. Monday evening, the streets of JaKalya’s neighborhood went from quiet to a traffic jam, as family, friends, teachers and more took part in an organized parade by her home, surprising the Matoaca Middle School 8th grader.

“I am so thankful that I have so many nice family and friends that came out of their way,” the 14-year-old said.

"It was last minute, but everybody showed up. They supported," added her mother.

The parade saw signs and plenty of supporters, many of whom wanted to see her in person during the course of the last four months, but was forced to support from afar. The current pandemic prevented many from visiting JaKayla at her home or during her treatments.

"Friends and family can't come hug and support her," said Sheena. "Only one person was allowed to be in the room with her as she rang the bell. We wanted to all be there."

Despite the hardships, today marked a triumphant end to her journey, one that wasn't easy. But throughout the process, JaKayla kept a positive outlook, even when she didn't feel like herself.

"I knew it was the chemo, but I knew that it was only four months and I was going to get through it and today was going to be the best day of my life."

With the experience now in her rear-view mirror, she's hoping to give others strength through their struggles as well.

“If anyone is going through chemo, you can do it. I went through it, I’m here, and it’s great.”