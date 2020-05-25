Parade or not, this Boy Scout troop was going to line Monona Drive with flags

The Monona Memorial Day Parade is typically one of the largest in southern Wisconsin. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic forces organizers to cancel it this year.

But, that didn't stop one local Boy Scout troop from finding a way to honor our nation's fallen soldier, sailors, airmen, and Marines.

Keeping a tradition that goes back 20 years, the Scouts lined Monona Drive with American flags, saying they couldn't imagine not doing it this year.

"We were going to do this however we could," Troop 146 Chair Scott Johnson said. If only one of use could come out here and do it or we had to do it in shifts, we were going to figure out a way to get at least some of these up along the route."

The troop estimates they put out approximately 100 flags each year.