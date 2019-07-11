Paradigm Foundation donation for Dane Co. Sheriff's Office after workplace shooting

The Paradigm Foundation is planning to donate $104,000 for the Dane County Sheriff's Office following a 2018 workplace shooting.

On September 19, 2018, authorities responded to WTS Paradigm in Middleton after a gunman shot four people before being stopped by police.

The Paradigm Foundation was founded to give back to first responders and support worthy causes.

“We all need to offer our deepest thanks to the Paradigm Foundation and CEO Nate Herbst for this generous donation,” said Dane County Board Chair Sharon Corrigan. “This is an amazing example of turning a tragedy into an opportunity for giving back to the community.”

On Thursday, the Dane County Board of Supervisors will consider the donation. It will purchase specialized equipment for use in tactical situations, including active shooter or high-threat situations. The new safety equipment is designed to protect law enforcement personnel and will include items such as rifle-rated vests, helmets, shields and first aid kits.