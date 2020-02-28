Paradigm offers 'deepest sympathies' to victims of Molson Coors shooting

Paradigm extended its "deepest sympathies" to the victims of the Molson Coors shooting, almost a year and a half after the Middleton business experienced its own workplace shooting that left four people injured.

Paradigm CEO Nathan Herbst said in a statement that “We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the victims’ families, the employees of Molson Coors, and the entire Milwaukee community in the aftermath of this week’s deadly shooting."

This comes after the 51-year-old shooter, which NBC15 is not naming, shot and killed five co-workers at the Molson Coors complex in Milwaukee, before killing himself last Wednesday.

According to Herbst on Friday, "We understand, from our own experience in 2018, that the effects of senseless violence such as this can be far-reaching and long-lasting. We offer our sincere support to Molson Coors – please know that we’re here for you.”

As NBC15 News reported extensively, a shooter walked into the WTS Paradigm office in Middleton on Sept. 19, 2018 and opened fire, injuring four co-workers. Law enforcement quickly arrived to the scene, where they shot and killed the shooter.