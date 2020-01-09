Paradigm gives free meals to Middleton officers on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

On National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, the Paradigm employees gave a special thank you to the members of the Middleton Police Department.

Paradigm picked up the tab for either lunch or dinner at the Culver’s on Parmenter Street.

The business wanted to give back to the department and show their appreciation for the relationship that has formed since the workplace shooting in September 2018.

“It’s wanting them to know how much we appreciate them and wanting to make their day a little bit easier,” said Paradigm Events Coordinator Lissa Instefjord. “Even if it’s just one day, we’re so happy to help out.”

Instefjord said many Paradigm employees consider the Middleton police officers to be family.

“Everything they do to keep the community safe and everything they’ve done to support us in the last year has just been amazing,” said Instefjord. “We wanted to take the opportunity to thank them back.”

Captain Troy Hellenbrand says the recognition means a lot to the members of the Middleton Police Department.

“There’s a lot of trauma and there’s a lot of trying times in this profession, things that can be really difficult to deal with,” said Capt. Hellenbrand. “To see the support from the community really makes us keep working hard and do what we need to do for the community to make sure it’s safe.”

Culver’s General Manager Matt Mengelt said they’re always happy to host law enforcement officers.

“It’s nice having them down the road,” said Mengelt. “We get to know them more on a personal level and enjoy having them here, enjoying our food.”

Paradigm is paying for the meals through 8:00 p.m. on Thursday evening.

