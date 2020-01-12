Paralyzed S.C. man completes Charleston Marathon, breaks Guinness World Record

A Lowcountry, South Carolina man is a Guinness World Record holder after completing the Charleston Marathon Saturday.

Adam Gorlitsky completed the Charleston Marathon in 33 hours, 50 minutes, 24 seconds, beating the previous world record by an exoskeleton athlete by almost three hours.

Gorlitsky became paralyzed from the waist down following a crash in 2005. In August of 2015, he was given the opportunity to use a ReWalk robotic exoskeleton, which gave him the ability to walk again.

The previous record for an exoskeleton athlete was held by Simons Kindleyside after completing the 2019 London Marathon at 36 hours and 46 minutes.