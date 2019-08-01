Paratrooper killed in Afghanistan writes own legacy

One year after he graduated from Bryan High School, Army Paratrooper Pfc. Brandon Kreischer, 20, gave his life for his country.

"We offer prayers and support to Brandon's loved ones and we also ask that the media and community respect the privacy of this family in the coming days," said Carrie Schlade, Mayor of Bryan, during a news conference Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Reports indicate Kreischer was killed by an Afghan soldier, who was wounded in the attack and is now in custody. Army Specialist Michael Nance, 24, of Chicago, also died during what the U.S. Defense Department called a "combat related incident."

"There was never any fear that I detected from him. It was always like, 'I get to do this. I don't have to do this. I get to do this,'" said Kreischer's former High School Social Studies Teacher, Amy Johnson. She and other educators described him as a patriotic teenager who was in football, wrestling, track, and choir.

In his Senior Memory Book, Kreischer wrote:

"Throughout my life, I have had one huge goal. That one was to enlist in the Army as an infantryman, and I achieved that goal on April 25, 2017. It was without a doubt the proudest day of my life, ..."

" ... I am very proud to be an American. I believe that whatever cause America believes in, I have an obligation to believe in, because I am a patriot. If I die in the combat zone for America, I do not call it a tragedy, I call it a glory."

"That speaks volumes to the type of person that Brandon was and for that, we are thankful for his service and his sacrifice and all that he has given to all of us," added Mark Rairigh, Director of Secondary Education at Bryan Middle and High Schools. Rairigh discovered the entry into Kreisher's Senior Memory Book and shared the excerpts with the media.

According to the Williams County Veterans Memorial, Pfc. Kreischer leaves behind a wife who is expecting their son in December 2019. Flags at the memorial in Montpelier will be flown at half staff until Kreischer's internment. The mayor of Bryan has also lowered flags on city property, adding the governor of Ohio has ordered them lowered across Williams County and at the statehouse.