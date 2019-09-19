Paradigm Foundation gives back to community first responders

In the year following an unthinkable event at a Middleton workplace, that company has chosen to practice positivity, starting a foundation with the mission of giving back to the first responders who helped that day.

On September 19, 2018, a man opened fire on his co-workers at the Paradigm offices in Middleton. Over 300 first responders from across Dane County responded to the scene.

Following those events, the company created the Paradigm Foundation, which raised over $200,000.00 for different agencies, according to a statement issued by the company's CEO Nathan Herbst.

One agency that received a donation was the Dane County Sheriff's office, they received $104,000.00

"It would be normal for that company to hunker down and only think about their piece of the world, but they didn't. And they don't, continuing today," said Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney. "They think about not only their employees, but they think about the community in which they work, and the community of Dane County as a whole."

Mahoney said the department used the donation to buy rifle resistant gear like ballistic armor and helmets. Important protective gear that the department didn't have when its deputies ran into Paradigm last year.

"We're using it to buy the equipment necessary to make sure that we are adequately prepared for the next incident, should it occur," he said.

The foundation awarded the Middleton Police Department $45,000.00, which has gone towards the creation and maintenance of the department's K9 unit, with their first K9, Szeci.

"It's everything, donations of that size are what will keep this program afloat, and what has really been able to make sure that we cover everything we need," said Howard Statz, K9 Handler for the City of Middleton, with K9 officer Szeci. "All training equipment, all equipment for him, his new harness that he loves, came directly after we got that donation from them."

Statz said that in the tragedy of the incident at Paradigm, the K9 program could be seen as a sort of silver lining.

"We went public with it September 17 of last year, made a press release that we were forming this K9 unit, and unfortunately in the days following, we had a major incident," he said.

From that incident, came the Paradigm Foundation, which donated the money, and made the K9 program feasible. With that money, Szeci and Statz can prevent even more crimes from occurring in the Middleton community.

"I refer to a K9 almost as a force multiplier," said Middleton Police Chief Charles Foulke. "When that K9 handler and the K9 are on patrol, they can really do some amazing things, and they can really help us a lot." Foulke also said a K9 can break down barriers, and bring police departments closer to their communities.

Foulke said after responding to Paradigm and working with the company, he is grateful for the partnership the two organizations have formed.

"It's really amazing, the bonds that we have with the people in that company," Foulke said. "They're our family now."

The Paradigm Foundation has also donated $8,250.00 to the UW Emergency Care and Trauma Symposium, and has also made donations to the Middleton Fire Department and EMS.