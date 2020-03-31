Parisi: Dane Co. to urge federal court to move next week's election

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi plans to back a lawsuit aimed at delaying the upcoming Spring election.

In a Tuesday morning tweet, Parisi stated he is directing the county to file a brief in support of changing the date of the April 7 vote.

“Public health is our number one priority. Having people at polling places is counter to everything we know needs to be done to slow the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

The statement comes the morning after the City of Madison filed its own amicus brief in a lawsuit filed by state and national Democrats against the state election commission.

The brief warned that half of the City’s voters may not get the chance to cast their ballot unless the date of the election were pushed back.

The City told the federal court that, without at least three more weeks to prepare, it could not ensure a “full and fair election.” It argued that not only the date be changed, the state should switch to a mail-in system and current officeholders be allowed to keep their seats until the new elections are held.

