Parking garage dumpster fire extinguished by sprinkler

A dumpster fire that ignited inside an underground residential parking garage was put to a stop by an automatic fire sprinkler early Saturday morning.

Just after 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, engine Co. 3 responded to the Carbon Apartments on Winnebago Street to investigate a general fire alarm.

Several tenants approached firefighters as they arrived to tell them there’s smoke coming from one of the doors of the underground parking garage.

The crew entered the garage and found an automatic sprinkler activated.

Underneath was a dumpster where a fire occurred. The fire was already extinguished and had not spread beyond its area of origin.