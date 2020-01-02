Parking tips for the Dane Co. Late Winter Market at Garver Feed Mill

The Dane Co. Late Winter Farmers’ Market begins Sat. at Garver Feed Mill on Madison’s East side. For more than a decade, the Madison Senior Center housed the event .

Sarah Elliott, the market manager for the Dane Co. Farmers’ Market, said they outgrew the space. She said about 45 vendors will take part in the upcoming market.

“It just seemed like a really amazing fit, especially with their devotion and passion toward food and agriculture,” she said.

Bryant Moroder is part of the development team for the restored feed mill. He said there are currently 11 small local businesses using the space. Many will participate in the market. Moroder said the space has been well received by the community since opening in November.

“Putting the farmers market in here just helps to activate the spaces and bring attention to our tenant businesses,” he said.

While the Late Winter Market draws a smaller crowd than the one on the Capitol Square downtown, Elliott said she recommends people plan ahead when it comes to parking.

Click HERE to view a map of surrounding parking.

The market will run each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon through April 4. The market on the Capitol Square begins April 11.