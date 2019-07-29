Parks Division talks dog park expansion

While the City of Madison has hundreds of parks, only a few allow dogs off a leash.

A Madison ordinance, passed in 1973, has limited the number of parks that allow dogs for nearly four decades. This month, the City of Madison Parks Division opened a dialogue about current regulations, with several public meetings.

“The Parks Division doesn’t have a dog in the fight, so to speak. We’re just asking questions,” says Ann Freiwald, manager of planning and development, City of Madison Parks Division. “What are people comfortable with? Would you like to see more dogs allowed in more parks?”

Kelly Kallien of Madison, says she spends a lot of time at area dog parks with her 1-year-old Aussie, Brooks.

“He's an Australian Shepherd, so he has to be exercised all the time,” she says.

For Kallien, opening more parks to dogs is a no-brainer.

“I think if you did expand dog parks in Madison, then you would have more opportunities for dogs to come from locations, from all sorts of different locations, and be able to play with each other,” Kallien told NBC15 News, while playing with Brooks at Walnut Grove Dog Park.

Here’s how the park numbers break down right now:

Total parks: 207

Parks that allow dogs on-leash: 26

Parks that allow dogs off-leash: 8

“Currently little less than 10 percent of the parks, you're allowed to bring your dog into,” Freiwald says.

To make the parks more appealing, the Parks Division is asking the public to consider additional dog friendly parks.

“We want to make our parks accessible to people, so the question is: if you're allowed to walk your dog in there, would that make it more accessible to you,” Freiwald says.

According to Freiwald, so far the Parks Division has heard people both for and against a dog park expansion.

“There are people on both sides. The sky will fall if we don’t change this ordinance, the sky will fall if we do change the ordinance,” she says.

Even a dog lover herself, Kallien can see the opposing perspective.

“I do understand people with allergies, it could be difficult trying to figure out how the city is going to deal with that kind of aspect as well,” she says.

A final dog park discussion meeting is set for Tuesday July 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Sennett Middle School. The Parks Division will be collecting public opinions about the dog parks on their website until mid-August.

The Parks Division says a change in the ordinance would have to pass through a few boards and eventually the Madison City Council. At the earliest, City Council would pick up the issue in the later months of the year.