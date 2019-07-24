Part of Main Street to close for fire cleanup effort

Madison officials said part of East Main Street will be closed for up to two months while crews clean up the aftermath of the fire at the MG&E substation.

The city's Traffic Engineering Division said in a press release Wednesday that the American Transmission Company will be cleaning up the Blount substation.

Main Street from South Blount Street to South Livingston Street will be closed to provide staging for the equipment and tanks needed to handle the hazardous waste removal.

South Livingston and South Blount Street will remain open at all times.