Part-time Community Service Officer arrested for possessing child pornography

Officials say a part-time Community Service Officer for the Grand Chute Police Department has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office, Casey Welk, 23, of Grand Chute, was arrested Tuesday.

Authorities say they received a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which indicated that a suspect had obtained child pornography online.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Welk was identified as the suspect during the investigation.

At this time, authorities are still working to find out the number of files involved, as well as the social media platforms that were used.

Welk was then taken into the Outagamie County Jail for multiple counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

At this time, the investigation is still ongoing.

The Sheriff's Office says the Grand Chute Police command staff fully cooperated with the investigation after being notified.