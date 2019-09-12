Parts of Grant County received close to 5" of rain last night

A series of storms brought heavy rain and flooding to far southwest Wisconsin last night. Some areas received over 4.00" of rainfall, in fact, Prairie du Chien received 4.40" in a short time frame which caused street flooding in some locations.

To put this rainfall in perspective, their average rainfall for the months of August and September combined are 7.60" inches. That means that Prairie du Chien received 72% of their average August and September rainfall in just a few hours!